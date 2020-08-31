House committee to subpoena postmaster general for ‘withholding’ documents from Congress

During DeJoy’s testimony last week , the Oversight Committee requested documents on the changes made to the postal service that caused widespread delays across the country by August 26. According to a statement from the committee, no documents were produced and two days after the deadline, DeJoy sent a letter to the committee that said, “I trust my August 24 testimony before the Committee on Oversight and Reform clarified any outstanding questions you had.”

A committee source said Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney plans to serve the subpoena on Wednesday, 48 hours after sharing it with the Republican members, based on former Chairman Elijah Cummings’ agreement to provide time for consultation with the Ranking Member.

According to the statement from the committee, the committee is also sending a letter to Robert Duncan, the chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors, who testified before the panel last week with DeJoy, about documents it says the Board is withholding by citing a DOJ opinion claiming FOIA prohibits the information from being disclosed to a member of Congress who is not the chair of a committee.

Maloney is writing the Board for all the documents and information requested by other members and notifies the Board that she will issue a subpoena if they are not produced voluntarily.