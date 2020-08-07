House can subpoena Don McGahn to testify, appeals court rules

A divided United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit stated McGahn’s rejection to testify is premises for the House to take legal action against.

The judgment is a win for Congress as an entire, stressing that it can take legal action against to take an administration to court when there’s a standoff in between the branches, and a loss for the Trump administration’s effort to broaden executive powers.

But in letting McGahn continue to challenge the subpoena on other premises, the useful effect is that the court case is continuous and he might not have to testify prior to the election.

This story is breaking and will be upgraded.