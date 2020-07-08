House buyers’ joy as Rishi Sunak saves them up to £15,000 by freezing stamp duty in mini-budget

Home buyers’ have reacted with joy at Rishi Sunak’s announcement he will freeze stamp duty in today’s mini-budget.

Mr Sunak today said he would straight away raise the threshold on stamp duty to £500,000 until March 31 2021.

On the housing industry, Rishi Sunak said property transactions fell by 50% in May and house prices have fallen for the first time in eight years.

He announced he’s got decided to cut stamp duty, telling the Commons: ‘Right now, there is no stamp duty on transactions below £125,000.

‘Today, I am increasing the threshold to £500,000. This will be a temporary cut running until March 31 2021 – and, as is obviously the case, these changes to stamp duty will need effect straight away.

‘The average stamp duty bill will fall by £4,500. And nearly nine out of 10 people buying a main home this season, will pay no stamp duty at all.’

Speaking to MailOnline today ahead of the announcement, homeowners said they might use the tax holiday to renovate their homes, and use local suppliers to support the economy.

Jenny Stallard, 42, journalist and founder of well-being platform Freelance Feels, and Geoff Holliday, 46, Wayfinding masterplanner. are moving from Hornsey, North London, to Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. They are paying £476,000 for the brand new property.

She said: ‘So, we have wanted to move for a while, to get more space (so we are able to also get dogs!) and for me personally it’s about business, too. I want to segue from journalism to other writing offerings and build freelance feels and being out of London feels right for that.

‘We found a residence and have been waiting to move for some time – lockdown wasn’t helpful! But we knew which was the same for a lot of others so we held tight.

‘As we’re both one-man shop, securing a home loan was challenging but offering there, and we have been excitedly waiting for an exchange date which is any day.

‘So the headlines that the stamp duty holiday may possibly happen is merely wonderful for people. When you purchase and sell there is so much to pay for – removals will soon be £1500, as an example (a fair rate, but nevertheless extra cost) and such things as surveys, new white goods, renovations.

‘No stamp duty buys us time to renovate and time to settle in, which as a newly engaged couple can also be a bonus. we have been working so very hard during lockdown to keep our companies afloat, and also this is great news for that reason.

‘Anyone who’s self employed knows how hard it is today financially – I did not get a grant from the us government so I feel just like this is my alternative, if it happens.

I am checking the news every minute (well it feels as though it) to see when it is put in place. And I am glad for our buyer, too, and anyone else this happens for.

‘We’ve all been waiting to move, and balancing our books to make it happen… this can help our dreams become a reality.

Mr Sunak acted on stamp duty after leaked reports revealed that he was considering making a cut in his main Budget this autumn.

Economists and property experts warned the delay could freeze the housing industry, with buyers putting off purchases until the autumn to avoid a goverment tax bill running in to thousands of pounds.

Jack Hardie, 23, an accountant, looking to purchase a one-bedroom flat in Wandsworth costing £371k, meaning stamp duty could be £3.5k.

He said: ‘It’s just great timing for me personally, I’m almost to complete hopefully by the end of the week. I had an offer accepted ahead of the coronavirus pandemic but it all stalled due to that.

‘Even if there was not a stamp duty holiday it would maybe not deter me from buying. But this means I will be able to devote to my property.

‘I can update the bathroom and acquire new furniture. I was originally going to do some work over a couple of months and then wait.

‘But this announcement will bring every thing forward, it’ll be advantageous. Rather than spending the money on stamp duty I’m utilizing it on my flat.’

And Charlotte Bristowe, 23, hopes the stamp duty tax is axed as she will save your self £1,900.

The technician advisor has sent off home financing application for the second property she will be purchasing.

She sold her first property ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.

Charlotte, from Tadcaster, York, said: ‘It could be brilliant if the government axe the stamp duty tax as it’ll save us nearly £2000.

‘The money can go towards new furniture!

‘I don’t think it matters that it will be for six months, as it will help very first time buyers save your self a huge chunk of money.

‘It will definitely obtain the market moving again.

‘I do worry about taxes going up but I believe that they will have to anyway because of the amount of money the government have lost throughout the pandemic.

‘They experienced to help a lot of people that have faced financial difficulties – including me – I was furloughed for 3 months.’

One hopeful buyer has said an immediate freeze on stamp duty – as could possibly be announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak today – could be ‘a massive help’.

Chris Scott, 37, from Hampshire said all parties in his chain are prepared to exchange, but will wait for Mr Sunak’s lunchtime announcement.

‘Well we were due to exchange last Friday but was all delayed… until today!’ Mr Scott told the PA news agency.

‘Everyone in the chain woke to the potential news today and everyone is ready to now exchange, then move Friday. But we’re waiting until after the announcement at lunchtime.

‘If the announcement is of an instant freeze we personally will save you £7,400, and I know further up the chain will save more.’

Chris Lintetty, 39, is in the procedure of buying a £400,000 property in Gatwick, Surrey.

But he fears for his future, if the stamp duty tax is axed for 6 months as it really is only ‘beneficial for a brief while’.

The dad-of-two who is an online sales man said: ‘The house I am looking to buy within the next three weeks is at the valuation stage.

‘I would prefer it if the stamp duty tax could possibly be paid over a long time period rather than axed for a few months leaving a massive hole in the Treasury.

‘It would be more beneficial for the us government and home buyers to pay the stamp duty off without the interest.

‘This way home buyers don’t have to save so much.

‘I worry how the temporary removal of stamp duty will affect my future – I imagine tax will go up!’