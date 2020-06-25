House Armed Services chairman proposes $1 billion Pentagon pandemic preparedness fund

Smith’s “chairman’s mark” of the House’s annual defense policy bill includes a $1 billion pandemic preparedness and resilience national security fund. Smith’s legislation, which the House Armed Services Committee will debate and vote on next week, includes authorizing $200 million to simply help small businesses in the defense industrial base, $50 million for research “to rapidly produce medical countermeasures against novel threats” and $750 million for research related to pandemic preparedness, in accordance with a copy of the legislation.
Smith’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act does not include any provisions dealing with racial injustices in the military or the naming of military bases after Confederate leaders, two issues that is going to be a focus of amendments offered throughout next week’s committee debate. Committee aides said that Smith, a Washington Democrat, wanted to allow committee members to weigh in on the naming of bases after Confederate leaders, and the panel expects amendments from both sides to handle the issue throughout committee debate.
The issue may very well be a sticking point throughout both the House and Senate floor debates on the must-pass defense legislation.
Smith’s bill also does not include restrictions on diverting Pentagon funds for constructing the President’s wall along the Southern border. That was contained in the House-passed bill last year but was stripped out of the version of the legislation signed into law following House-Senate negotiations. Committee aides said they were bound during the negotiations by last year’s budget deal that prevented a funding ban for the border wall, and that budget agreement still pertains to this year’s defense policy bill.