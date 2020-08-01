Hottest temperatures of the year expected in Western Europe

The city’s hottest day of the year is now more of a scorcher than Miami’s hottest– 98 degrees Fahrenheit (367 degrees Celsius). Atlanta, in some cases described as ‘Hotlanta,’ has actually just reached a max temperature level of 95 degrees Fahrenheit this year (35 degrees Celsius).

Friday’s record heat comes as a heat wave broils much of western Europe.

High temperatures anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above typical are being taped on Friday in much of western Europe, generally in France, Spain and southern parts of the UK, according to CNN meteorologists.

Highs in the area are in the mid-to-upper thirties in Celsius variety. Paris has actually reached 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), setting the record for hottest temperature level this year for the city. Madrid saw a high of 30 degrees Celsius (101 degrees Fahrenheit), continuing the city’s hottest week of2020 . High pressure in northern Africa is accountable for summer season heat in the IberianPeninsula However, in current years, other parts of western Europe have actually sustained longer than typical heat waves, so this episode continues that pattern. The heat will stay through Saturday in Paris, with temperatures at 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and while Madrid will continue to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit). London, nevertheless, will cool rather with a more seasonable 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit). A strong cold front is poised to put an end to the heat wave bySunday The cutting edge of the front relocations through the UK by Saturday with shower. However, more powerful thunderstorms with hail are possible throughout France and Germany by Sunday.

