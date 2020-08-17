‘Hottest temperature on Earth’ as Death Valley, US hits 54.4C



The possibly record-breaking temperature was taped in Death Valley, California





What might be the greatest temperature ever dependably taped on Earth – 130F (54.4C) – has actually been reached in Death Valley National Park inCalifornia

The recording is being validated by the US National Weather Service.

It comes amidst a heatwave on the US’s west coast, where temperature levels are anticipated to increase even more today.

The scorching conditions have actually resulted in 2 days of blackouts in California, after a power plant malfunctioned on Saturday.

What were the previous records?

Sunday’s reading was taped in Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

Before this, the most popular temperature dependably taped on Earth was 129.2 F (54C) – likewise in Death Valley in 2013.

A greater reading of 134F, or 56.6 C a century previously, likewise in Death Valley, is thought by modern-day weather condition professionals to have actually been incorrect, together with a number of other searing temperature levels taped that summer season.

According to a 2016 analysis from weather condition historian Christopher …