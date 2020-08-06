

Price: $50.00

(as of Aug 06,2020 11:29:18 UTC – Details)



The Hotels.com Gift Card is the largest hotel gift card program, redeemable on bookings at over 150,000 hotels in 200 countries worldwide ranging from international chains and all-inclusive resorts to local favorites and bed & breakfasts. Redemption Instructions: 1. Visit www.hotels.com/gc 2. Search the destination and desired dates of travel 3. Select the hotel and room type you wish to book 4. Select “”Pay Now”” if applicable 5. Enter your Gift Card number and PIN Additional Information: Only one gift card can be redeemed per online booking, but multiple gift cards may be combined into one gift card with a maximum value of $2000 by visiting the balance transfer tab found at www.hotels.com/gcbalance. If the amount of the booking exceeds the value of the gift card, additional payment will be due with a credit or debit card. When redeeming, hotel booking must be paid for in advance of arrival to the hotel by selecting the “Pay Now” option, instead of “Pay Later” at the hotel. Bookings are subject to availability and the hotel’s terms and conditions.

Not redeemable at hotel locations, bookings over the phone or if you choose the Pay at Hotel option online.

Hotels.com Gift Card cannot be used for bookings that include hotel & flight, bookings made through Group Travel Services and bookings made prior to receipt of Gift Card.

The Hotels.com Gift Card is redeemable on bookings at over 150,000 hotels in 200 countries worldwide

Redeemable online only

No returns and no refunds on gift cards.