‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was not kidnapped, says Paul Kagame

Rwanda’s president has denied that the man who inspired a Hollywood film on the country’s 1994 genocide and who is being detained in Kigali was “kidnapped” by the authorities.

Paul Kagame on Sunday said Paul Rusesabagina had “brought himself” in. His daughters have said Mr Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and US resident, was abducted while in Dubai and taken to Rwanda against his will.

“Let me eliminate the one [theory] of him being kidnapped. That was not the case. And Rusesabagina can attest that himself. There was no kidnap, there was not any wrongdoing in the process of his getting here. He got here on the basis of what he believed and wanted to do,” Mr Kagame told journalists. The process was “flawless”, he added.

A critic of the government and a divisive figure in his home country, Mr Rusesabagina was arrested last week on charges that include terrorism, kidnap and murder, accusations two of his daughters denied.

“He would never go to Rwanda of his own will because of the way the Rwandan government has been attacking him,” Anaïse Kanimba, one of his daughters, told the Financial Times last week.

Mr Rusesabagina won international acclaim after the success of the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda, in which he was portrayed by Don Cheadle. In his 2006…