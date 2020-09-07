Hot take: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 went official this week, we did a video on it and shared some early impressions. Now that the dust has finally settled and we got to spend some quality time with the phone we can close out the week with some early thoughts on the ground-breaking device. This won’t be a specs-driven retrospect, mind you, but more of a reflection on what the Galaxy Z Fold2 is and what it can do for you.

Retail package is environment-conscious but not price-worthy

Samsung have kitted the Galaxy Z Fold2 with less accessories than its predecessor. The Galaxy Fold’s original retail package came with Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds and a complimentary case. This year’s Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with a cable, 25W charger and wired USB-C AKG earbuds in Europe and only a cable and a charger in the US.

Now, Samsung’s decision to include fewer accessories with the Galaxy Z Fold2 is likely meant to reduce the device’s carbon footprint.

Samsung does make a leather case and a case made with aramid fibers, but those cost €77.88 and €58.38, respectively. Given the Galaxy Z Fold2’s price, Samsung could have bundled either one in the box.

It’s expensive, but what did you expect?

Back to the price. In Europe the Galaxy Z Fold2 costs €1949, while in the US it’s $1,999 (full price list here). To…