Hot take: iOS 14 – GSMArena.com news

Yesterday, Apple held its annual World Wide Developer Conference, where it announced new versions of all its major os’s. Chief among these was the iOS 14 announcement, where Apple discussed a huge amount of new features that are going to find their way onto countless iPhones come September.

After having watched the keynote and going right through everything new in this update, it’s hard never to think of iOS 14 among the most influential updates that the platform has received in recent years and something that will matter to a lot of people going forward, specially those on the fence. What do After all by that? I mean that this has become the iOS update that is going to function as the one that is likely to make a lot of people jump over from Android to Apple’s walled garden.

There are enough reasons to support this, but let us talk about things that Apple announced yesterday first. Apple came right out the bat with the changes to the homescreen and widgets, and I don’t think that has been a coincidence.

For years, one of the common bugbears with iOS and the thing Android got from version 1.0 was the homescreen. It’s difficult to believe that the iOS homescreen has remained largely the same because it was first demonstrated on stage by Steve Jobs in January of 2007 at the now-defunct Macworld. A grid of icon could be the first thing any iPhone, iPad or ipod itouch user saw when they finished setting up their device, and it’s really what they always saw no matter their personal preference.

Apple has been very strict about this over time, never straying away from the formula despite the fact that the competition from Google and the various Android OEMs had clearly a far more functional and flexible alternative. The homescreen sort of signified Apple’s way of the mobile platform generally where it absolutely was very much ‘my-way-or-the-highway’ even though the intention behind it was always to keep things simple, even for minimal technologically inclined among us.

But things change therefore do people and Apple’s static grid of icon was no more an adequate solution. Even long-time Apple users, who at one point may have appreciated the simplicity of the humble SpringBoard launcher had now started initially to get frustrated with the limited functionality on offer. And Android users, once they were done mocking the grid, would admit that the static homescreen was among the things that would keep them away from switching to iOS.

Come September, that’s going to change. For the first time, users will have some flexibility regarding their homescreen. You are in possession of a makeshift app drawer in the form of the App Library, which neatly arranges your entire apps in categories with a handy search function. You are now able to also just hide or clear the app screens even if you have apps to them as they are all inside the App Library anyway. And new apps will now go inside the App Library as opposed to instantly cluttering your neatly arranged homescreen.

But what really takes the homescreen in iOS 14 to the next level are the widgets. The widgets themselves are massively overhauled from their sad little former versions that lived in the left-most screen of your iPhone. All built-in iOS apps have a widget of the own plus they have all been redesigned. Developers may also make new versions of the widgets plus they can now are available in different sizes.

Most importantly of, the widgets can now be integrated within the grid of apps, something that Android has always been in a position to do. This means you will no longer just have a static grid of icons and every person are now able to have a really custom homescreen experience, which simply was not possible before beyond just rearranging the icons. More importantly, it is also a lot more functional and Apple even has some clever tricks like widget stacking that makes smart use of space.

So the homescreen is different. What else is new? Quite a bit, actually. Apple also finally relented and started allowing users to use their particular browser or email app as the default. Prefer having your links open in Chrome as opposed to Safari? You can now do this. Want to utilize Outlook as opposed to Apple’s Mail app? You can do that too. It’s far from what’s possible on Android, where you are able to even choose your own phone, SMS, gallery, camera and music app but I believe a lot of people will be happy with just being able to choose their own browser and mail app for the present time and Apple could always expand this functionality to other apps in the future.

Apple has also reworked how calls work on the device. Previously, whenever you got a phone call, it might take up your complete screen also it would stay there before you manually dismissed it or the caller cut the call. Most Android OEMs involve some form of floating notification to alert you of a call when you are in the middle of yet another app. Well, now so does iOS. Any call, whether a phone call or from one of the VoIP apps in your phone, won’t just show a floating notification at the top, which can be easily dismissed. It’s easy to dismiss this as a silly new “innovation” (even though Apple never used that word for it) nonetheless it was always little such things as these that made switching over to iOS just that much harder.

It’s the same with Siri, which no longer occupies your entire screen. In fact, Siri is simply smarter now, with answers for a broader group of questions from various sources on the internet, to be able to send audio messages and translate languages using the new Translate app in iOS 14. We don’t know how it compares against Google Assistant but Apple has clearly maybe not given up on Siri.

Apple also updated the SMS functionality in its Messages app, also it can now automatically filter incoming messages predicated on whether they are transactions, promotions, or just junk. Some Android OEMs offer this functionality in their stock messaging app but most don’t, including Google. Considering SMS filter is the biggest reason to even look at a third-party SMS app, iOS 14 users won’t even feel the need to check elsewhere.

Apple also introduced App Clips, an element that has been on Android in the shape of Google Play Instant. In case you never know what that’s, I wouldn’t feel too bad about any of it. Even though Google introduced this include a few years ago, the adoption for it has been about as lackluster as most features Google introduces and forgets about.

On both platforms, the feature allows the consumer to use a particular app and never having to install it first. A snipped of the app is downloaded to your device to allow you to make use of a part of the functionality, such as purchase something on the web using the website’s app. These mini-apps then disappear or you could elect to install their full version. For anybody used to using this feature on Android, Apple now has its version which will likely see far more use and will have much, much greater adoption.

And that’s actually the gist of the update. Lots of changes have now been borrowed from Android, for the lack of an improved term, in the end, it generally does not really matter. All that really matters for you as a user is that there surely is now greater feature parity between the two platforms, which can be great if you’re already on iOS as well as if you are considering moving over as you are now leaving behind fewer things.

It’s also about how Apple usually executes these features after it’s late to consider them. Things like widgets and App Clips show a level of polish that’s been lacking in their Android counterparts and from experience, we all know for sure they might be much better supported by developers on the iOS side.

And we haven’t even really gotten into items that Apple does that you can’t reach all on Android. iMessage is a great messaging service utilized by millions of people and it’s really only on Apple’s platform. Apple continues to improve it and the newest version in iOS 14 is a major step ahead. Apple Arcade is a great destination for a find quality games that are not available on every other mobile device, just for the buying price of one monthly subscription. And although Apple TV+ remains trying to get off the ground, it already has some interesting lineup of shows, with increased on the way.

But the real kicker is that iOS even offers all of Google’s services open to it. Google makes most of its apps available on iOS and since they’re made by another team, they frequently get updated with new features even before their Android counterparts. The iOS versions of those apps will also be often just better and show an even of care that is frequently mysteriously missing in the Android versions. You could move from an Android phone to an iPhone and still have your Gmail, Calendar, Maps, Drive, Google Docs, Google Keep, YouTube, and even Hangouts up and running ina moment and don’t overlook anything. You can even use Google Assistant if you still don’t like Siri and now you may also use Gmail as your default email client.

And you will find so many new features in iOS 14 alone that I haven’t mentioned yet. Things like the fun new Car key feature, that could be a game-changer if it trickled right down to more cars. Spatial audio and automatic switching for AirPods, new Picture-in-picture mode, an enhanced system-wide search function, improved Maps, and a brand new Translate app, improved home automation, improved CarPlay, and just a ton of other features get this one of the most significant iOS updates in years.

It also goes without saying that a most of iOS devices will get the iOS 14 update on day 1. Even Google’s smartphones do not have a 100% track record of doing that, with other Android OEMs not in exactly the same picture.

With the launch of the iPhone SE recently, it became clear that Apple was gunning for the $400 market currently dominated by Android phones. The price and performance on that phone alone convinced some users to jump ship from their Android phones over to iOS. But with the launch of iOS 14, it’s clear that Apple really has Android users in its sight. It’s hard not to understand this update and become tempted even while an Android user. A practical one, at least, because unless you involve some undying loyalty to the platform these day there are fewer and fewer practical reasons to keep to adhere to Android over switching to iOS if you’re due for an upgrade.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you must switch from Android to iOS today as there are still lots of good reasons to keep to be on Android. iOS, meanwhile, also continues to have its limitations, like a relatively daft notification management system, and a locked-down approach to exactly what irks some individuals. These are things Apple can try to improve for in future versions of course, if recent updates are any indication, we’re able to see some changes eventually. But there is no doubt iOS is improving a lot faster today than Android so while there will always be valid reasons to move from iOS to Android, these day there are just as many valid reasons to go in another direction.

That $400 iPhone SE just became a lot more tempting.