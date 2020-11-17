Hot Stock Review : Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

The 22.90% positive picture painted by the trends generated around 20 SMAs. The established market sentiment toward the stock has created a trading environment which can suitably be described as optimistic.

There has been positive move seen around 50 SMAs. The stock price is showing 26.52% distance above 50 SMA. On the surface, it seems as the higher the 50-day moving average goes, the more bullish the market is (and the lower it goes, the more bearish). In practice, however, the reverse is true. The 50-day moving average is perceived to be the dividing line between a stock that is technically healthy and one that is not. Furthermore, the percentage of stocks above their 50-day moving average helps determine the overall health of the market. Many market traders also use moving averages to determine profitable entry and exit points into specific securities. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has demonstrated negative trend based on recent movement of 200 SMA with -31.23% during the course of recent market activity. This trend reveals recent direction. The current direction of 200 SMA is downward. When the price over the last 200 days is moving with increasing trend, look for buy opportunities and when it shows decreasing trend the price is below the last 200 days, look for sell opportunities.