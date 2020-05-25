Hot-smoked salmon, beetroot and grains with preserved lemon crème fraîche recipe

Most supermarkets do own-label baggage of cooked blended grains (generally with lentils), however I desire a mix of spelt and barley for this. You may additionally use one based mostly totally on bulgar wheat. Get the dressing on to the grains rapidly in order that they have time to soak it up a bit, then get on with the remainder of the preparation.

Prep time: 10 minutes

SERVES

4

INGREDIENTS

250g blended cooked grains

1 tsp English mustard

¼ tbsp lemon juice

¾ tbsp white balsamic vinegar

3½ tbsp rapeseed oil

1 packet dill, leaves roughly chopped

125g crème fraiche

2 preserved lemons, plus 1 tbsp juice from the jar

1 clove garlic, grated to a purée

125g cooked beetroot

75g radishes, very finely sliced

50g watercress (any coarse stems eliminated)

Four fillets hot-smoked salmon

METHOD