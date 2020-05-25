Hot-smoked salmon, beetroot and grains with preserved lemon crème fraîche recipe

Most supermarkets do own-label baggage of cooked blended grains (generally with lentils), however I desire a mix of spelt and barley for this. You may additionally use one based mostly totally on bulgar wheat. Get the dressing on to the grains rapidly in order that they have time to soak it up a bit, then get on with the remainder of the preparation.
Prep time: 10 minutes
SERVES
4
INGREDIENTS
- 250g blended cooked grains
- 1 tsp English mustard
- ¼ tbsp lemon juice
- ¾ tbsp white balsamic vinegar
- 3½ tbsp rapeseed oil
- 1 packet dill, leaves roughly chopped
- 125g crème fraiche
- 2 preserved lemons, plus 1 tbsp juice from the jar
- 1 clove garlic, grated to a purée
- 125g cooked beetroot
- 75g radishes, very finely sliced
- 50g watercress (any coarse stems eliminated)
- Four fillets hot-smoked salmon
METHOD
- Tumble the grains right into a serving bowl. Put the mustard, lemon, vinegar and some seasoning right into a cup or small bowl and, utilizing a fork, whisk within the rapeseed oil. Toss the grains with this and the dill, then style – it’s your decision so as to add extra seasoning.
- Put the crème fraîche right into a small bowl. Halve the preserved lemons and take away the fleshy insides (discard) so that you’re left with the skins. Slice these finely and stir into the crème fraîche, alongside with the preserved lemon juice from the jar, the garlic and some seasoning.
- Cut the cooked beetroot into slim wedges and add them to the grains alongside with the radishes and watercress. Toss all the pieces collectively.
- Serve the hot-smoked salmon fillets with a spoonful of the crème fraîche and spoonfuls of the salad.