Hot putter vaults Joel Dahmen (65) into contention at TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Joel Dahmen’s last 6 rounds on the PGA Tour consisted of a 78, 79, 81 and 81, although all of those unpleasant cards came at Muirfield Village, which ranked as the season’s most challenging course.

“I didn’t look at them too closely,” Dahmen smiled on Saturday at the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational when inquired about those stubborn rounds.

On Day 3 at TPC Southwind, those rounds looked like a far-off memory with Dahmen making 5 birdies through his very first 8 holes. When he birdied 3 successive after the turn it resembled those 2 weeks at Muirfield Village never ever occurred.

“I hit so many great shots and then the putter got hot and you start making a bunch of 8- to 15-footers and I think I made a couple 25-, 30-footers out there,” Dahmen stated. “It was fun. Hadn’t seen the hole that big in a long time.”

Although he stumbled late with a double bogey-6 atNo 17 for a third-round 65 he was still pleased with his round and how he had the ability to turn his video game around after having a hard time at Muirfield Village.

“It was video game associated[in Ohio] I went house, had the week off and dealt with my coach. He’s like, ‘What happened to you in two weeks?’” he chuckled. “We simply did a fast little setup modification that assisted at the time. I alter something with my …