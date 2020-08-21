Hot oil helps fuel Tiger Woods at The Northern Trust

The issue emerged after a therapist had actually used hot oils, generally just utilized on Woods’ injury-prone lower back, to his neck, triggering it to warm up. Woods was seen pushing a water bottle versus his neck prior to going on to strike three-under at TPC Boston.

“I had put some pretty hot oils on there,” he later on informed press reporters. “My lower back’s utilized to it, it’s accustomed to it, we do it all the time so I can get loose. But I chose to put some up on my neck. It’s not as tolerant as my lower back.

“The whole idea is to keep my spine loose, my spine’s not what it used to be and never will be.”

Woods completed the day 4 shots off leaders Harris English, Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis and Russell Henley in a busy leaderboard. Playing his 3rd competition given that the PGA Tour resumed, Woods had actually gone back to his normal putter he had actually rested for the PGA Championship where he completed connected for 37th on 3 under. READ: Brooks Koepka ends PGA Tour season due to injury READ: Tiger Woods’ 11-year-old son wins tournament He struck his very first birdie on the par-5 18th, however went on to card 4 more birdies over the next 6 holes prior to bogeying the ninth as he headed to the clubhouse inMassachusetts “For me I really haven’t played so this is nice to come out here and compete again, get another competitive round under my belt,” Woods informed GolfTV. ” I want I would have struck the ball a bit much better today, I simply did not drive it extremely well and just struck a couple of great iron shots in there …

