Hot New Couple Alert?! Chris Evans & Lily James Spotted Having A Secretive Late Night Hotel Rendezvous!

Captain America and Cinderella courting? Are you critical?!

Man, in a yr that’s been all breakup, breakup, breakup, that is the model new love we by no means knew we needed to see.

What are we on about? Well, Chris Evans and Lily James have been each noticed at a personal members solely membership in London over the weekend. In images obtained solely by DailyMail.com, they are often seen leaving Mark’s Club within the neighborhood of Mayfair. The Downton Abbey vet is wanting beautiful within the pics in a crimson robe, whereas the Avengers Endgame star is wanting good-looking in black (although not so good as in that cable knit sweater in Knives Out, sorry ’bout it).

And right here’s the factor — they left collectively!

OK, not precisely collectively. But it’s truly a extremely inneresting distinction. See, Lily was noticed getting right into a taxi simply earlier than 1 a.m. on Saturday, and moments later Chris was snapped leaving and entering into the identical cab — which had been sitting there ready for him! It’s virtually as if these two stars know there’s an opportunity they’ll be photographed and don’t need pics of them collectively getting on the market. That’s kinda much more suspicious, isn’t it?

The cab was noticed later at Chris’ lodge, and the Boston native received out and entered the foyer because the automotive drove away. End of the night? Not so quick… While Chris was entering into the principle entrance, apparently the taxi went round to the again the place Lily received out! Witnesses say Chris could possibly be seen chatting with the workers, after which the dwell motion Disney princess was let within the rear entrance.

WHAT?! They couldn’t be extra suspect in the event that they have been each sporting pretend mustaches!

If these two aren’t having a romantic rendezvous and attempting to maintain it secret, they certain are doing a little unbelievable performing taking part in two individuals doing it! LOLz!

Both stars are presently single, as far as we all know. Lily broke up with Doctor Who star Matt Smith again in December 2019, after 5 years collectively. This after he and Claire Foy, his co-star from The Crown, have been seen wanting awfully couple-y whereas selling their present collectively. Chris dated former SNL solid member Jenny Slate on and off for about two years earlier than calling it quits in 2018. She simply received engaged final September.

We don’t know if the 2 have any mates in widespread, however they’ve each labored with Edgar Wright — Chris on Scott Pilgrim VS The World and Lily on Baby Driver. Both actors have gushed concerning the famously affable filmmaker — perhaps they met by him? Just a shot in the dead of night…

Look, we hope these two have discovered one thing particular, and never simply because the potential star energy of their children boggles our celeb-obsessed minds. They each seem to be actually first rate, sort, down-to-earth individuals who haven’t been the luckiest in love. What do YOU consider this attainable new couple?

