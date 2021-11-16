'Hot' inflation and employment fears require a balanced Fed approach: Fmr Fed Advisor Andrew Levin
'Hot' inflation and employment fears require a balanced Fed approach: Fmr Fed Advisor Andrew Levin

Andrew Levin, former special advisor to the Fed Reserve Board and professor of economics at Dartmouth College, talks to Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith about the Fed’s next interest rate hike, inflation, employment, and President Biden signing the infrastructure deal into law.

