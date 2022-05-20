Gyumri branch of Armenian State University of Economics has no shortage of applicants ․ There is hot competition in all four departments of the university ․ Instead of 119 entrants last year, this year the university has 160 entrants.

Accounting արկում The biggest competition in taxation, finance, management, marketing is in finance. There are 40 places here, but 55 entrants. There are 40 places defined by the state in the administration department, but 48 entrants. In other departments, the number of applicants is more than the defined places, moreover, marketing has been open for two years.

Director of the Gyumri branch of the Armenian State University of Economics Karen Petrosyan In a conversation with Aravot․am he said ․ “Our university has registered an increase in the number of applicants in the last four years. If in 2018 we accepted 2.8% of all graduates in the region, then this year we have passed 9%, we have approached 10%. This is the highest index in Armenia in recent years, and this year we have registered a 37% increase in the number of applicants compared to last year ․ Instead of 119, we have 160 entrants. Let me say that our university is the only one in Armenia, the number of applicants for all its specialties is more than the places defined by the state, “said Karen Petrosyan.

According to our interlocutor, it is an important circumstance for the best to be admitted to universities, it must be an environment for the best, from where the best graduates can lead the country in the best way of development. “Mediocrity always degrades a person’s education և professionalism, only in the case of competition can you create an environment of the best. And in this sense, we try to become an environment of the best, so that according to our motto, our graduates will graduate not as graduates, but as specialists, ”says Karen Petrosyan.

He mentions that there is a great demand for specialists, and it is difficult to find a student who does not work in the 4th year before graduating from their university. Karen Petrosyan mentions that in order to have a well-paid job, in addition to knowledge, one must have abilities and skills, and they try to achieve all this by internationalizing the university.

According to him, they have developed their management model. According to Karen Petrosyan, they have changed the perceptions that the university is a place for a lecturer to go to work and get a salary, and for a student to go to class and get a diploma in the end. He insists that the lecturer should come to work every day and give the student not only knowledge but also ability and skill, and the student should become a specialist through daily training.

Our interlocutor also said that they open professions exclusively based on the demands of the market, this year they will study the profession of the century in the master’s program, that is, human resource management. According to the head of the university, it is perceived in the collectives only as an order writer, a personnel specialist, which has nothing to do with this perception. “The human resource management specialist is responsible for building a professional team of the entire staff, for increasing the professionalism of that team. “And in our labor market, business is lagging behind because they do not have a professional staff,” says Karen Petrosyan.

Speaking about the university-employer cooperation, he mentions that they have two programs: “Assistant” և Assistant Plus “․ They select the best students, send them to various organizations in the public administration system, business, sign memoranda and their staff become assistant to the head with a symbolic salary of 1 dram. They work for two months, receive assignments, and after completing about 15%, they receive a job offer. And with the “Assistant Plus” program, the organization defines its task, orders are given to the student team, and the team solves the employer’s problem with the mentor, becomes a free resource, and the employer decides whether to hire a specialist or specialists.

Karen Petrosyan also mentions that the time when their university was associated with the university of the rich has changed. They have developed a system of tuition discounts so that the student pays half of the tuition. All students who have more than 18 years of progress pay half, and all those who have more than 15 social activities, the tuition is reduced by 30%.

Nune AREVSHATYAN