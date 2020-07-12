Hostel is fined thousands over quarantine conditions for a group of backpackers

A hostel has copped a $5,060 fine for breaching coronavirus guidelines.

The Tequila Sunrise hostel on Waymouth Street in Adelaide was raided by police at about 8pm on Friday night.

‘Upon arrival police identified that the business enterprise failed to have a COVID Safe Plan in place and had concerns people were failing continually to physically distance from one another,’ a South Australia police media release reads.

Investigators found the hostel was hosting four guests who had recently arrived from a COVID-19 hotspot in Victoria and were self-isolating in the accommodation.

‘Officers had concerns over their ability to quarantine from other patrons and engaged SA Health who moved the three men and one woman to a Hotel on North Terrace to complete their self-quarantine,’ the release reads.

The group have been tested for coronavirus with results pending, as the hostel was fined for failing to have a COVID Safe Plan, provide communal food and not providing space for physical distancing.

‘Officers came in here in full body gear and masks and stuff and protective gear and took people away in ambulances,’ backpacker Adam Merrett told 7News.

The other guests in the hostel were told to self quarantine immediately and take a coronavirus test.

‘It kind of sucks for them cause if they might have been here for longer they would have put everyone here at risk,’ tourist Chad Barr said.

The news comes after a police officer was forced to lockdown a pub in Bordertown after discovering a diner had contact with a coronavirus case.

A truck driver who had earlier in the day eaten a meal at the pub close to the Victorian Border had potentially exposed patrons to the virus after being deemed a close contact of a person with the deadly virus interstate.

It is understood he had flu-like symptoms a week previously and that health authorities called him during his meal to alert him to his potential exposure.

A patron filmed as the officer wearing a face mask unveiled that all clients and staff would need to give their contact details and self-quarantine for 14 days in case the truck driver tested positive.

The Bordertown Hotel was shut for a long time during the process, with neither staff nor patrons in a position to leave throughout the investigation all through, which police tried to determine where the truck driver have been inside the pub.

Some customers managed to move on to the nearby Woolshed Inn, where police had to advise patrons there they would need to self-quarantine for 14 days or until test results confirmed whether the truck driver had the virus.

The truck driver received a negative result for his coonavirus test on Saturday.

South Australia shut its border to Victoria this week amid Victoria’s worsening outbreak of the lethal coronavirus.

South Australia had no new coronavirus cases as of Saturday night, while Victoria recorded an increase of 216, revised down from 251, and contains now surpassed New South Wales because the state with confirmed cases in total.

Defence Force personnel attained the Victoria-South Australia border on Saturday, and will help police checkpoints from Sunday.

Both sealed and unsealed roads across the border will have a checkpoint or hard road blocks to stop people crossing into South Australia.

South Australian residents will undoubtedly be allowed to cross back in, nevertheless they will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The only exception is for truck drivers carrying commercial freight. They must wear a face mask constantly in public and must self-quarantine when not available.