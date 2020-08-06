Hostage taker surrenders outside French bank, all six captives unharmed By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Hostage scenario in Le Havre



By Antony Paone

LE HAVRE, France (Reuters) – A shooter who took six individuals hostage in a bank in northern France on Thursday gave up to elite cops after a six- hour operation to release his captives.

The hostage-taker, a 34- year-old with a history of mental disorder, emerged gradually from the structure using a balaclava and with his hands turned palms-up, prior to officers with their weapons raised relocated and handcuffed him.

All the captives were unharmed, though in shock, stated Denis Jacob of the Alternative cops trade union.

Bomb team officers acted after the male informed officers there were dynamites in a bag. He had actually been equipped with a pistol, a nationwide cops agent informedReuters

The male at first took six individuals hostage. Five were consequently launched and the 6th required to security after the male was apprehended, according to Jacob.

The hostage-taker was thought to have Islamist compassions, 2 cops union authorities stated, however there was no main verification of this.

Militant attacks have actually shaken France in the last few years, with 4 law enforcement officers eliminated in an October 2019 knife rampage in Paris and 130 individuals eliminated by collaborated battles and shootings in the …