Host your next Zoom call from the Death Star with these fun Star Wars backgrounds

Being caught in an limitless Zoom or Skype call can typically really feel such as you’re trapped in an Imperial holding cell, however because of the official Star Wars website, you may make your next convention call truly look such as you’re touring to a galaxy far, distant.

The backgrounds are pulled from throughout the Star Wars universe, letting you fake that you just’re taking your weekly workers assembly from the Emperor’s throne on Exegol, the deck of an Imperial Star Destroyer, a Rebel Alliance hanger bay, or quite a lot of different Star Wars places. And like the finest video chat backgrounds, the new Star Wars ones have all the characters eliminated from the pictures, permitting you to take the function of your favourite Star Wars hero.

Given that we’re all caught inside proper now, it’s not like every of your co-workers can confirm that you just don’t stay on a full-scale duplicate of the Millennium Falcon. (In reality, relying on how a lot you annoy your co-workers with Star Wars speak — like this publish — they might already assume that anyway.)

Of course, Disney and Lucasfilm are certainly not the first corporations to supply high-quality cinematic backgrounds to make use of with Zoom or different video chat apps. Pixar, Paramount, CBS, and other companies have been flooding social media with the essentially free advertising for their films. My colleague Natt Garun has also put together a list of excellent resources and ideas for fancy, fun, and fabulous Zoom backgrounds.