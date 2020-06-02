Hospitals in Pakistan brace for a surge in Covid-19 cases as lockdown eases

A random testing research carried out by Punjab authorities has additionally forged additional doubt on the official figures for cases, suggesting the true toll is many instances larger.

The research carried out early final month discovered six per cent of individuals examined optimistic and estimated that the town of Lahore had 670,000 cases alone. Until now the entire province has solely recorded round 28,000 cases.

“There are nonetheless empty oxygen beds and ventilators however the development in cases reveals that very quickly, our hospitals will get overwhelmed with sufferers,” warned Dr Zubair Zahir, chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial medical doctors’ affiliation.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, vice chancellor at Khyber Medical University Peshawar, mentioned he additionally feared hospitals would quickly run out of services.

“The attitude of the community clearly ignoring the basic public health interventions of physical-distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene and is obvious from the upward infection trends. If it continues the hospitals may overrun sooner or later,” he mentioned.