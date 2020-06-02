Hospitals discharged 20,000 patients into nursing centres during early weeks of lockdown

Nearly 20,000 hospital patients – most of whom hadn’t been examined for coronavirus – have been discharged into care properties during the primary weeks of lockdown, it emerged yesterday.

Up till April 16, authorities tips mentioned patients needs to be launched into care properties – even when that they had examined constructive for Covid-19.

Official public well being steering issued on February 25 acknowledged: ‘It remains very unlikely that people receiving care in a care home or the community will become infected.’

This ‘disastrous’ coverage has been blamed for the catastrophic unfold of the virus in care properties, killing almost 15,000 aged and susceptible residents.

Caroline Abrahams (pictured), charity director at Age UK, mentioned: ‘If as a country we had got this right from the start, it seems certain that many older people’s lives would have been saved’

NHS England information yesterday revealed that 19,124 folks have been admitted to care properties from hospitals within the 25-day interval between lockdown being introduced on March 23 and April 16.

More than 23,000 patients had been discharged into care properties within the first three weeks of March, because the epidemic took maintain in Britain.

The figures present that the quantity of folks discharged from hospitals into care properties during the peak of the outbreak had fallen to about two thirds of the extent over the identical interval final 12 months.

But charities say it was a failure to permit a single particular person to be discharged into care properties with out being examined.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, mentioned: ‘This terrible statistic exhibits how devastating the results have been in care properties from the failure to get sufficient checks for the virus organised rapidly sufficient.

Fiona Carragher (pictured), of the Alzheimer’s Society, mentioned: ‘‘Serious questions need to be asked as to how many of the 20,000 discharged did have coronavirus, and why all people weren’t examined earlier than discharge. There have to be accountability for the lives misplaced’

‘If as a country we had got this right from the start, it seems certain that many older people’s lives would have been saved. As it was, care properties have been left taking part in Russian roulette when it got here to taking in patients being discharged from hospitals.

‘We’ve been taking part in catch-up ever since and the reality is that there nonetheless isn’t sufficient testing in care properties, all these weeks on.

‘Sorting this out still needs to be an urgent priority.’

Fiona Carragher, of the Alzheimer’s Society, mentioned: ‘These figures are a terrifying confirmation of the extent people with dementia were forgotten at the start of this crisis. It’s clear that the Government did subsequent to nothing within the first weeks of the pandemic to maintain them protected from an infection.

‘Serious questions need to be asked as to how many of the 20,000 discharged did have coronavirus, and why all people weren’t examined earlier than discharge. There have to be accountability for the lives misplaced.

A survey revealed that one third of properties have taken hospital patients with the virus, regardless of fewer than half with the ability to correctly isolate them

‘Despite repeatedly raising our concerns with the Government, we didn’t see a plan till after Easter for conserving care properties protected and, within the weeks after guarantees have been made to supply PPE, 43 per cent of properties advised us they nonetheless didn’t have sufficient.’ Last month, the Daily Mail revealed that the Care Quality Commission is investigating a number of circumstances of hospitals returning folks to care properties regardless of suspecting – and even understanding – they have been contaminated.

A survey revealed that one third of properties have taken hospital patients with the virus, regardless of fewer than half with the ability to correctly isolate them. At the St Nicholas residence in Bootle, Liverpool, 12 residents died after Aintree Hospital discharged two patients to it with out testing them for coronavirus.

The patients have been discharged into the house’s empty beds between March 30 and April 4, and shortly after employees and different residents started displaying signs. Residents died virtually day by day over two weeks after the virus ripped by means of the house.

The NHS information revealed yesterday revealed that by mid-April the quantity of folks being discharged into care properties had fallen by about 700 a day.

A spokesman for the NHS mentioned: ‘This new data reinforces what hospitals have already made clear: clinicians have pulled out all the stops to do the right thing for their individual patients, and to get people the right care and support where and when they need it.’