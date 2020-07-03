Hospitals are strained as they push past capacity in states where coronavirus is surging

Hospitals are being strained as they near or push past capacity in states where cases of the novel coronavirus are surging.

Doctors and healthcare professionals across the South plus West, including Arizona, Mississippi and Texas, state they’re running low on space plus equipment as new patients are admitted.

Rooms possess double the standard amount of mattresses, elective surgical treatments have been wear hold plus hospital managers are requesting healthcare employees from other states to come assist.

And, in one of the most dire instances, medical care specialists have to figure out which sufferers get wear a ventilator and which often don’t.

On Thursday, more than 55,000 fresh COVID-19 bacterial infections were proved in the united states, the highest single-day increase in cases.

Deaths, which often had been around the downward, went up with more than 700 fatalities upon Thursday.

The Washington Post reports the number of is the 25 % increase when compared to most recent five-days rolling regular.

Admiral Dr Brett Giroir, helper secretary regarding health for that US Department of Health and Human Services, stated the bounce in instances is as a result of new infections, not really from an increase in screening.

‘There is without a doubt that the even more testing you will get, the more you can uncover – but we do believe this is a real increase in cases,’ he told the House Select Committee on Coronavirus on Thursday.

‘We are not flattening the curve right now. The curve is still going up.’

In Arizona, one of the nation’s new hotspots, hospitalizations and ICU capacity reached record:highs.

The Arizona’s Department of Health Services revealed that 3,031 people were hospitalized and that ICU capacity reached 91 percent.

According to department data, 741 of those 1,520 patients are being treated for coronavirus.

Gov Doug Ducey, who had been reluctant to go back into lockdown, earlier this week ordered several businesses included bars, gums and movie theaters to close for 30 days.

Water parks and tubing also closed and events in the state weren’t allowed to have more than 50 people.

In Arizona, if hospitalizations go past capacity, patients will be given a score based on life expectancy and whether or not they have any underlying conditions to determine if they are put on a ventilator, reported The Post.

‘You look at what happened in Lombardy, Italy, what happened in New York – that’s what is about to happen here,’ Will Humble, former director of the state’s health department, told The Post.

‘People are going to die because our system is overwhelmed. It’s important for other states to learn from us.

‘This wasn’t bad luck. It was avoidable. Don’t let this happen to you. You look back at the past few months and we all’re an example of what not to do.’

Arizona’s response to the coronavirus has been filled with stumbles.

Last week, Ducey said attendees of President Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally on June 23 wouldn’t have to wear masks. However, he recently encouraged residents to ‘mask up.’

The health department also ordered Arizona State University to stop providing COVID-19 models to the public after it showed a rise in cases back in May.

‘It was clear to anyone with any observational skills that this was coming,’ Humble told The Post.

‘You think back to Memorial Day, when bars and nightclubs were filled at capacity with zero mitigation. Clearly, the voluntary, honor system approach to mitigation was not working.’

On Wednesday, Texas Medical Center hospitals announced that their ICU capacity surpassed 100 percent.

Staff began covering and opening new intensive care and regular floor beds to accommodate COVID-19 patients, reported the Houston Chronicle.

‘It’s actually possible that we could become the next New York City,’ Roberta Schwartz, president of Houston Methodist Hospital, told the newspaper.

‘I can’t think we’re now staring down the barrel of that gun.’

Additionally, in Mississippi, some intensive care units are either already full or about to become full.

For example, University of Mississippi Medical Center’s ICU has been at capacity since February, reported the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

On Thursday, the state State Department of Health recored 1,092 instances, a record surpassing the particular previous record of 611 set just two days beforehand.

Data from the Center for Disease Control and Preventions shows that about 70 percent of ICU beds in Mississippi are occupied – both with COVID and non-COVID patients.

While the number of ICU beds has not dramatically jumped, health officials are preparing for the worst.

‘There’s a sequence from hospitalization and then ICU,’ State Health Officer Dr Thomas Dobbs said at a news conference about Thursday.

‘I’m absolutely terrified we’re going in order to overwhelm the health care system plus the hospitals plus ICU, not in the fall, which is something I was worried about previously, but now I’m worried about next week or two weeks coming from now.’