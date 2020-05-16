Hospitality industry encourages ‘staycations’ for Mainers Updated: 4:38 PM EDT May 15, 2020



DEALS TO ENTICE THE LOCALS. WMTW NEWS 8’S JIM KEITHLEY HAS A CLOSER LOOK. MAINE IS AFTER ALL KNOWN AS VACATIONLAND…SO WHY NOT STAYCATION HERE. WITH OUR BEAUTIFUL COASTLINE…THE BEACHES… THE LAKES.. THE MOUNTAINS… MAYBE NOW IS THE TIME TO MAKE THAT THREE-AND-A-HALF HOUR RIDE TO THE “KATAHDIN WOODS AND WATERS NATIONAL MONUMENT” UP IN THE MILLINOCKET AREA. FOR MAINERS-ONLY YOU CAN “PAY WHAT YOU CAN” AND RENT A YURT IN EASTERN MAINE. MAYBE BOOK A NIGHT AT A PORTLAND BED AND BREAKFAST. <SOT-BUDDY MARCUM/INNKEEPER- 08.08.30> “WE CANNOT WAIT TO HANG OUT THAT áHAPPILY FULLá SIGN – IT’S KILLING US RIGHT NOW.” BUDDY MARCUM’S áINN AT PARK SPRINGá IS OFFERING WINTER RATES FOR MAINERS AS A WAY TO FILL HIS FIVE ROOMS….USUALLY BOOKED WITH OUT- OF-STATERS. <SOT-BUDDY MARCUM/INNKEEPER- 08.01.34> “OBVIOUSLY PORTLAND’S THE RESTAURANT SCENE SO WE’RE TALKING TO RESTAURANTS ABOUT DOING SOMETHING DELIVER THE FOOD HERE, WE HAVE A BEAUTIFUL DINING ROOM HERE. THEY CAN HAVE A NICE DINNER IN OUR DINING ROOM – WE’LL HAVE IT ALL SET UP FOR THEM.” WE SETUP OUR MIC- POLE AND POLLED PEOPLE — ASKING THEM WHAT WOULD BE THEIR PERFECT MAINE STAYCATION? <SOT-JILL AMUNDSON/ SCARBOROUGH-07.59.21 “TO A LAKE. RENT A CABIN. RIGHT? YEAH, DEFINITELY.’ <SOT-HOWARD SWAIN/BATH-07.59.59> “NEW MEADOW’S RIVER – STRIPER FISHING.” <SOT-JIM KEITHLEY- 07.58.28> “MY FAVORITE MAINE STAYCATION WOULD BE VISITING MY FRIEND DIANE UP IN GREENVILLE, MOOSEHEAD LAKE – BUT SHE DOESN’T W