POSTER FOR FRE STEVE: THIS IS THE UPLIFTING WAY THE DOCTORS AND NURSES AT MARY GREELEY MEDICAL CENTER IN AMES LET COVID-19 PATIENTS KNOW THAT IT’S ALRIGHT. WHENEVER A COVID PATIENT IS WELL ENOUGH TO BE REMOVED FROM A VENTILATOR THEY PLAY HERE COMES THE SUN BY THE BEATLES ON
Hospital plays “Here Comes the Sun” when COVID-19 patients are removed from ventilators
The docs and nurses at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames let COVID-19 patients know that it is alright. Whenever a COVID-19 affected person is effectively sufficient to be removed from a ventilator, they play “Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles, on the hospital’s speaker system and the medical employees sings alongside. For extra about COVID-19 instances in Iowa, click on right here.For extra about keep wholesome, click on right here.
The docs and nurses at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames let COVID-19 patients know that it is alright.
Whenever a COVID-19 affected person is effectively sufficient to be removed from a ventilator, they play “Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles, on the hospital’s speaker system and the medical employees sings alongside.
For extra about COVID-19 instances in Iowa, click here.
For extra about keep wholesome, click here.