Hospital plays “Here Comes the Sun” when COVID-19 patients are removed from ventilators

The docs and nurses at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames let COVID-19 patients know that it is alright. Whenever a COVID-19 affected person is effectively sufficient to be removed from a ventilator, they play “Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles, on the hospital’s speaker system and the medical employees sings alongside. For extra about COVID-19 instances in Iowa, click on right here.For extra about keep wholesome, click on right here.

