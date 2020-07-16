Authorities in Bangladesh say Mohammad Shahed, 43, who had evaded authorities for nine days, was caught trying to cross a river into neighboring India while wearing a burqa.

Shahed is accused of providing patients with fake negative test outcomes for the novel coronavirus, said Col. Ashique Billah, a spokesman for the country’s Rapid Action Battalion, an elite security force.

Shahed can be accused of charging people for virus treatments and documents certifying they failed to contract the coronavirus after agreeing with the government he would provide those services free of charge.

Billah said that two medical facilities owned by Shahed conducted some 4,000 genuine coronavirus tests, but faked the results of another 6,500.

A court Thursday granted police the opportunity to help keep Shahed in custody for 10 days for questioning. CNN is attempting to choose a lawyer who represents Shahed for comment. Shahed is not the initial person in Bangladesh arrested on charges of committing medical fraud during the pandemic. Last week, owners of a different private testing facility were arrested for providing fake Covid-19 test certificates without actually testing people, authorities said. Experts are concerned why these scams could discourage individuals from getting tested in Bangladesh, which is already facing limited testing capacity. Since March, the government has tested a typical of between 13,000 to 17,000 people per day, a comparatively few for a country with a citizenry of significantly more than 168 million people. Those seeking tests have faced frustrating delays, with many forced to wait in long lines, sometimes over night. The new scandal could affect public confidence in testing, and additional dissuade individuals from getting tested altogether. More than 193,500 people in Bangladesh have contracted the herpes virus, 2,457 of whom have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. But most are concerned that the true number could be higher owing to Bangladesh’s limited testing capacity. Critics have lashed out at the federal government for maybe not doing more to protect susceptible populations, specially in densely populated areas like the capital of Dhaka or across the Ganges River Delta. Bangladesh went into lockdown for 68 days but reopened in a “limited scale” on June 1 to simply help jumpstart the economy, even though public health authorities continue to be identifying thousands of new cases every day. Schools remain closed but organizations and government offices have opened. South Asia is one of the world’s current coronavirus hotspots. India is expected to hit 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 within days, while Pakistan has recorded more than 255,000 infections. “Covid-19 is spreading at an alarming rate in South Asia, home to a quarter of humanity,” John Fleming, who heads the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) health unit for Asia-Pacific, said in a statement Thursday. “We now need to urgently turn our attention to this region, urgently step up prevention measures and expand our resources to save thousands of lives,” Fleming said. The pandemic has been specially devastating to Bangladesh’s economy. Though the country’s service and technology sectors have cultivated in the past few years, garment production is still the country’s economic backbone, raking in around $30 billion a year. International apparel brands and retailers that rely on the cheap labor that Bangladesh provides have canceled or suspended around $3.17 billion worth of orders in the united states, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association told CNN in April. Factories in the country had furloughed or laid off over fifty percent of the country’s not quite 4.1 million garment workers by April, the association said at the time.

