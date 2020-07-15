Hospital Covid data is now going to Washington instead of the CDC. An epidemiologist explains why that’s a problem

The change was confirmed by Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign strategist who is now the assistant secretary for public affairs at HHS. He said in a statement: “The CDC’s old hospital data gathering operation once worked well monitoring hospital information across the country, but it’s an inadequate system today.”

But former CDC acting director Dr. Richard Besser on Wednesday said rerouting hospital data is a “step backwards” for the country’s coronavirus response.

“It’s another example of CDC being sidelined. Not only should the data be coming to CDC, but CDC should be talking to the public through the media every day,” Besser told CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta in a interview.

The conversation, conducted over the phone and lightly edited for flow, is below.

CNN: The hospital data on coronavirus patients is now going to be rerouted to the Trump administration instead of first being sent to the CDC. What is your reaction to that move?

AR: Right away, my first concern is what this signifies for the system that is established over the last several years, or even decades. By shifting suddenly, you’re really disrupting the process that took a very long time to establish. And you’re also setting a precedent that may be very harmful down the road.

CNN: Can you expand on that a little?

AR: Basically, I do believe every time you make changes to these systems which can be so difficult to establish to begin with, and that do take some time to come up with — each and every time you make changes to this you may be really damaging the integrity of the data and the system as a whole.

I don’t believe many people completely understand how complex it is to move data from clinics or hospitals in to a usable format that a large entity like the CDC can then curate, check for quality and ensure it is usable for tracking, for surveillance and for understanding what’s happening in the country in terms of health.

So you may be doing some substantial damage to the system that we’ve had in place and that’s taken a while to develop. Any high-income country or any — what we call sometimes any developed country — depends on having timely surveillance and usable data to help the country really promote health insurance and have the best possible medical care system and public health system. So when you start to dismantle things or to move things around such as this, you’re actually creating a lot of chaos and potentially establishing your future system for failure.

CNN: It sounds like this might be a difficult process in a normal times, never mind in the middle of a pandemic.

AR: Absolutely. It is a complex process. Because every hospital has a point person or a department that curates the data after which forwards it on. And then the receiver at the CDC, they have systems in place to receive the data, to check its quality, to communicate straight back to the hospital if you can find data that are either missing or if there are data that don’t make any sense, to get clarification and to really get the data in the best value shape that it can be in. And that’s not an easy task.

We have these systems in place for a number of different health conditions and pathogens. And when you start picking and choosing which pathogen or which health condition is going to be reported to CDC vs. HHS, you’re really creating more of a burden on the hospital system and on the departments or the folks who are trying to figure out which reports go to whom.

CNN: There’s demonstrably concerns with transparency here. Can you explain why transparency is so crucial when you’re working with hospital data, particularly right now?

AR: If you employ the established system, we do know there are checks, and there’s quality control where we’re verifying the data and we’re making sure that it’s clean. So we recognize that when we will be looking at our usual system for tracking hospital data. That’s really important. When you start to establish a new system, a new movement of data, right away, there is going to be some growing pains. You have to get the databases up and running. People have to be retrained to know the way to interpret the data, how to figure out the quality get a grip on issues, who to talk to when you have a question, all of that takes time.

Is there really a reason to do this now in the middle of the pandemic? That’s unclear to me.

It seems that maybe it might be more reasonable to let the CDC use the procedures that it has in position to get the data together, the hospital data, and then send it over to HHS or the administration. That seems to be a more reasonable and transparent way to try this rather than signaling that you’re going to create a new process.

CNN: Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary for public affairs at HHS, said in a statement that the CDC’s old hospital data-gathering operation is an inadequate system today. Is there any truth to that?

AR: We know in this country that individuals have let the public health system and our health and wellness care system deteriorate. We know that a lot of our systems aren’t as effective as what you would see in northern Europe or in parts of Asia. We understand that. But this is a deeper problem that needs to be addressed — but again, don’t disassemble what has been functioning and take to to recreate it. What we should be doing in this pandemic is gathering our public health systems or rebuilding them sometimes.

In 2008, once we had the Great Recession, one of the consequences was that a lot of public health systems and local health departments, they really lost a lot of their resources. And a lot of their staff was furloughed — one day a week of furlough. And what eventually ended up happening was that you lost a lot of talent and then now you have to rebuild it, right? So things such as that have been happening in this country for a very long time. And in this country, we seem to have this reaction that if every thing is fine, meaning we’re not having outbreaks and we don’t have extortionate infant or maternal mortality or diseases due to contaminated water, what we tend to do is then just take resources far from those systems that are actually protecting our health and wellness.

And so the consequence is systems that aren’t as robust as they might be. And undoubtedly they’re much less good as what we see far away, but that’s also a problem that individuals have in the resource allocation and policies. So that’s something fundamental they should be addressing, not moving how we do the data collection or the data gathering from agency or one part of the government to another. It doesn’t seem to really address the issue that individuals have.

If you truly want to make the system robust, then put the resources towards it, and carry on to develop the system, but do not remove one disease from the hospital reporting mechanism and move that someplace else, because what you’re necessarily doing is really damaging the system overall.

CNN: There is a larger issue of mixed messaging between public health experts and a lot of people in government and at the White House. Where should people look when they truly are seeking out trusted information on the coronavirus?

AR: The best place to look is going to be at the state and local health department internet sites and at the CDC website. That is traditionally where we now have the most up to date, verified, trusted information. It’s taken years — decades — to build that system. And we now have mechanisms in position whereby there is a collaboration between local, state and the CDC.

So that’s taken a very long time to build, and the CDC should really be an independent agency that’s purpose is to really protect the American people’s health. It shouldn’t be politicized. Frankly, I don’t understand why we have political appointees in and out of CDC.

I think this is one agency where you should have career people running the show. The politics should never have already been introduced to begin with and now it appears to be here to stay and that’s really problematic.

In all of the other recent pandemics or large scale national outbreaks, it has been the job of the CDC to curate the data, to present the information. Every other administration has looked to the CDC dashboards and the data sets.

I think a lot of individuals or the general public who’re consuming the data, they do not understand that the information that’s feeding in to these dashboards and these private university internet sites and these other university websites, that information is eventually via state, local and federal health agencies. That’s typically where that information is coming from.

H1N1 and MERS, coronavirus, Ebola — all of those outbreaks, and there’s so many others, we’ve always gone back to the CDC as the trusted source of information. And it is problematic that in that one outbreak, the CDC is becoming even more politicized than it is often in the last several years or last couple of administrations. I do believe that’s one of the other things that a lot of folks are just completely missing. It doesn’t seem to take the discourse, but it needs to be addressed.

CNN: Does the appearance of politics playing a role at the CDC concern you longterm?

AR: The long term damage of what’s happening right now — it will damage the trust, I believe, between those of us who consume CDC data and information from the CDC. I do believe it’s dangerous. I think we are at a point where we would be eroding the trust to a point that we’re going to further rapidly deteriorate our public health system.

What we’ve observed in this outbreak is we truly need to be doing exactly the opposite. We should really be building up our systems and, like it or not, it is extremely clear, we do need some sort of a central national health agency, and that is the CDC. So by politicizing the CDC and really destroying the trust taking away their role to a large extent, you’re just going to set this country up for failure. The next outbreak won’t have the benefit of a national public health agency. And that’s what you want to avoid.

Now, no agency is perfect. The CDC undoubtedly isn’t perfect. They’ve demonstrably every part of this pandemic response has been fraught with dilemmas globally. And we’ve also had some mistakes happen here nationally and at local levels, state levels, but that’s also the nature of dealing with an urgent situation.

This is, again, unprecedented. We haven’t seen anything this large since 1918. And so I think we likewise have to observe that, yes, there were mistakes, but a lot of it has to do with the larger system and also you really can not just point to the CDC and say, ‘Oh, you know, the mistakes with testing it absolutely was their fault or it absolutely was only this person’s fault.’ A great deal of decisions were manufactured in larger committees and the CDC was just one of many which were involved in the decision making. So I do believe we have to be careful that we’re maybe not simplifying things and just choosing a simple target which — human nature — it’s the easiest thing to do, just pick one scapegoat. And so those are some of the deeper conversations and analysis that requires to happen.

CNN: Anything else you’d like to add?

AR: I mean one of the biggest problems with how we function in terms of response and preparedness is we really are quite definitely reactive — not about prevention which is a key problem. I think we now have to really consider how to depoliticize this and make CDC independent again so that it may do its job and do its job well because we’ve seen if you start to just take resources far from the public health infrastructure, and if you start to politicize it, all you’re doing is shooting your self in the foot.

The data will be of poor quality, meaning that you won’t have the ability to make really good decisions based on sound data. And that’s precisely what we need to avoid.