Hospital angrily denies snake discovered in operating theatre, insists only monkey was there

A hospital in Trinidad and Tobago has admitted a monkey was discovered contained in the constructing, however angrily denied a snake was with it too.

The simian was reportedly noticed in Port-of-Spain General Hospital’s operating theatre early on Friday by medical workers, who have been making ready to renew elective surgical procedures following a three-month interruption on account of coronavirus.

The incident brought about an hours-long delay in operations, with zoo employees known as in to seize the animal, in response to the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

In a press release, the area’s well being authority stated it was conscious of two posts circulating on social media, one which was captioned, “Monkey and Big Snake was found at the Post-of-Spain General Hospital yesterday”.

Another featured a video clip of a monkey clambering round on a shelf.

Read extra

The assertion, reported by the Guardian on Saturday, reads: “The Authority categorically denies {that a} snake was additionally discovered on the hospital’s compound and any data suggesting similar is fake, deceptive and malicious.

“The incident is at the moment being reviewed in an effort to implement acceptable measures to stop a recurrence.”

The North West Regional Health Authority has been contacted for remark.