Horvat’s OT winner gives Canucks 2-0 lead By Reuters

Bo Horvat’s 2nd objective of the video game was the overtime winner as the Vancouver Canucks regrouped from blowing a third-period lead to beat theSt Louis Blues 4-3 on Friday in Edmonton and take a 2-0 lead in their opening-round Western Conference playoff series.

The safeguarding champ Blues, who sat atop the Western Conference when the league stopped briefly in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have yet to win a video game given that play resumed.

Horvat took a breakaway feed from Quinn Hughes and buried a chance at 5:55 of the additional frame to stun the Blues.

St Louis’ Jaden Schwartz gathered the connecting objective with 6.4 seconds staying in policy to require overtime when a point shot from David Perron went off his leg and into the web. Officials initially waved off the objective due to a high stick, however the call was reversed after an evaluation.

Islanders 5, Capitals 2

Brock Nelson’s breakaway consent objective topped a frenzied flurry early in the 2nd duration of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals for New York, which beat Washington in Toronto to take a two-games-to-none lead.

The Islanders hold a 2-0 series edge in the preliminary for the 2nd straight …