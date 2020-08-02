Horsfield wins English Open for first European Tour title By Reuters

©Reuters French Open



(Reuters) – Sam Horsfield sealed his maiden European Tour crown on house soil on Sunday, winning the English Open in Birmingham after a last round of 68 to complete ahead of Belgian Thomas Detry.

Overnight leader Horsfield was on course for a comfy triumph however the 23- year-old needed to sustain a nervy surface after Detry took the lead with a great birdie on the penultimate hole to come into contention.

But a bogey on the last hole suggested that the Belgian handed the benefit back to Horsfield, who fired a birdie on the 17 th and parred the last hole to go 18- under for the competition.

“I can’t (describe my emotions). It’s crazy,” Horsfield, whose first triumph was available in his 65 th European Tour look, informed press reporters.

“I made a bad bogey on the 15th. On the 17th… I hit a great shot there.”

Horsfield started the day with a birdie in the first hole, prior to including gains in the 3rd, 6th and seventh to kip down at 33.

He included 2 more birdies on the back 9 with bogeys on the par-three 5th and 15 th holes the only imperfections on his card on the day.

Detry ended up at 17- under after his last round 66 at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club.

“I’ve got absolutely nothing to be dissatisfied about. I played some truly excellent …