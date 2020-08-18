Horses Removed From Mud In Marion After 3-Hour Rescue Effort – CBS Boston

MARION (CBS) – Two horses were rescued Sunday night after they became stuck in the mud in Marion.

Firefighters responded to Converse Road and found the two horses, Girlie and Tick, stuck in mud up to their necks.

The rescue “took time and expertise by all members,” firefighters said. Animal Control Officer Susan Connor, firefighters and the animals’ owners dug as much mud out as possible before pulleys, straps and a sling were used to extract them.

It took about three hours to free the horses.

“We are pleased to report that both animals are recovering and doing well at this time,” Fire Chief Brian Jackvony said. “I’d like to commend all members of the department who worked in this effort to save them. I’d also like to thank Plymouth County Tech Rescue and Mattapoisett Fire for their assistance. All parties worked cohesively for a positive outcome.”