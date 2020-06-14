Horse sanctuary matches people’s DIY haircuts to horse manes: ‘Brilliantly accurate’

CORONAVIRUS CUTS: NYC SALON OFFERING $1G HAIRCUTS HAS 1,000-PERSON WAITLIST AHEAD OF REOPENING

The sanctuary is urging its supporters to submit photos of the DIY lockdown haircuts, and donate the expense of their usual hairdresser or barber appointment. They will get harmonized with a “lookalike” horse with its mane combed in to a similar style — and lots of of the matches are brilliantly accurate.

Redwings staff have even managed to find a match for one woman who had died her hair a bright green color, twinning her with a horse that had stuck its head in a barrel of hay.

BORED OWNERS OF COUNTRY ESTATE ‘MARRY’ TWO OF THEIR HORSES IN LAVISH CEREMONY

“It’s been a really entertaining thing to do, and we’ve been delighted with the reaction we have to it,” Stephanie Callen, who works for Redwings, said. “We’ve had some quite interesting hairstyles sent in, and some have been more challenging to match up.”

“But we’ve got lots of ponies with facial hair, so we’ve enjoyed matching up the men who have submitted pictures of the beards,” Callen continued. “With the onset of lockdown, we’ve had to close all our visitor centers, including our cafes and gift shops.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“But we’ve tried to bring the ability of Redwings online, and encourage people to continue helping us fundraise.”

“People have really embraced it. They’ve been sharing their haircut lookalike pictures on social media, and we’ve even had hairdressers get in touch with us asking if they can share it on their websites.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story was originally published by SWNS.