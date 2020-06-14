Horse sanctuary matches people’s DIY haircuts to horse manes: ‘Brilliantly accurate’

By
Jackson Delong
-

Redwings Horse Sanctuary, which protects 1,500 horses at its five visitor centers across the U.K., developed the funny challenge as a means of continuing to fundraise while their centers are closed.
(SWNS)

The sanctuary is urging its supporters to submit photos of the DIY lockdown haircuts, and donate the expense of their usual hairdresser or barber appointment. They will get harmonized with a “lookalike” horse with its mane combed in to a similar style — and lots of of the matches are brilliantly accurate.

(SWNS)

Redwings staff have even managed to find a match for one woman who had died her hair a bright green color, twinning her with a horse that had stuck its head in a barrel of hay.

Redwings staff have even managed to find a match for one woman who had died her hair a bright green color.

(SWNS)

People are getting matched up with a “lookalike” horse with its mane combed into a similar style, and many of the matches are brilliantly accurate.

(SWNS)

“It’s been a really entertaining thing to do, and we’ve been delighted with the reaction we have to it,” Stephanie Callen, who works for Redwings, said. “We’ve had some quite interesting hairstyles sent in, and some have been more challenging to match up.”

"It's been a really entertaining thing to do, and we've been delighted with the reaction we've got to it,” said one Redwings employee.

(SWNS)

“But we’ve got lots of ponies with facial hair, so we’ve enjoyed matching up the men who have submitted pictures of the beards,” Callen continued. “With the onset of lockdown, we’ve had to close all our visitor centers, including our cafes and gift shops.”

"But we've got quite a lot of ponies with facial hair, so we've enjoyed matching up the men who have sent in pictures of their beards."

(SWNS)

“But we’ve tried to bring the ability of Redwings online, and encourage people to continue helping us fundraise.”

Horse lovers have come up with a fun challenge by asking people to send in photos of their lockdown haircuts - and matching them with a “lookalike.”

(SWNS)

“People have really embraced it. They’ve been sharing their haircut lookalike pictures on social media, and we’ve even had hairdressers get in touch with us asking if they can share it on their websites.”

This story was originally published by SWNS.

