Horse hotel in UK lets tourists sleep in stable for $250 a night – Armenian News

An unorthodox UK hotel is allowing horse lovers to get even closer to their favorite animal — by spending the night with one in a converted stable. And guests are ponying up for the privilege, The New York Post reports, citing Caters News.

“I am surprised no one has come up with the idea before,” said Tracey Alexander, owner of Black Horses Ltd. in Cartmel, Cumbria, where the “Stable Stays” experience is offered.

For $250 per night, equine enthusiasts stay with either a Friesian horse or Shetland pony in a suped-up horse stall outfitted with a double bed and bunk bed, mini fridge, microwave and an en-suite shower and toilet, per their website.

Meanwhile, Seabiscuit sleeps in an adjacent accommodation with bales of hay and an automated water trough — that’s partially separated with a transparent divider.

But the neigh-cation goes beyond merely sharing a stable and a roll in the hay. Guests are invited to feed their four-legged flatmates from the Black Horse’s feed buckets and brush them using a luxury grooming kit. And if that requires too much effort, grooming and feeding sessions can even be accomplished from the comfort of the visitor’s bunk.