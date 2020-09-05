Horror at Kensington Palace: Corpse found in the ornamental lake outside William and Kate’s London home – Armenian News

Overlooking among London’s most lovely parks has numerous benefits for the citizens of Kensington Palace, who consist of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their kids, in addition to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

But there was horror last weekend when word got round that a body had actually been obtained from the ornamental lake in front of the palace, the Daily Mail reports.

For the household of artist Endellion Lycett Green, granddaughter of much- enjoyed previous poet laureate Sir John Betjeman, the discovery was heart- breaking since they were informed that the body was hers.

Endellion, 51, who is understood to her pals and household as Delli, had actually been missing out on for a week and the Metropolitan Police had actually revealed appeals for aid in discovering her.

However, the household’s sorrow relied on deep relief when Delli was found alive today and the corpse ended up being that of another female. It had actually been a case of incorrect identity.