Horror as man is stabbed to death in Sydney 

A man has been stabbed to death in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Pyrmont.

Police and paramedics were both called to a unit block at Bunn Street – just minutes away from the city’s famous Darling Harbour – about 8am on Thursday morning.

A crime scene has been established.

New South Wales Police said the man is yet to be formally identified.

‘About 8am, emergency services were called to the apartments on Bunn Street, Pyrmont, following reports of a stabbing,’ a police spokesman said.

‘A man died at the scene after being stabbed.

‘Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command have established a crime scene.’

