Horror as a five-year-old child is hit by a truck on busy Sydney highway 

Horror as a five-year-old child is hit by a truck on a busy freeway
A five-year-old young boy is in a crucial problem after he was hit by a truck on a busy freeway.
The child was struck on Argyle Street in Picton in Sydney’s much south-west on Friday night.
The young person supposedly entered into heart attack after the crash, according to 7News.
Emergency solutions have actually been phoned call to the scene.
