Horrifying moment teen’s extravagant pool dive goes wrong

Video of a teenager failing woefully to execute an extravagant pool dive moved viral on social media.

Ashley Hepler, 18, posted the footage of her failed stunt to Instagram on Sunday, before it had been shared by way of a slew of celebrities.

In the clip, Hepler is seen jumping off the roof of a shed and onto a trampoline, with the purpose of backflipping in to an above ground pool located near by.

However, the teen lands incorrectly on the trampoline and instead springboards forward, smacking her at once the side of the swimming pool.

She then instantly hits the floor, causing certainly one of her friends to fear that the attempted dive has ended fatally.

‘Ashley! Ashley!’ the pal wails, quickly coming to her aid.

Thankfully, Hepler was left uninjured, and managed to burst out laughing as she lay on gravel next to the pool.

The wince-inducing clip quickly spread across social media, where it has been viewed millions of times.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal posted the footage to his Instagram account, as did the popular weblog Barstool Sports.

Rapper Snoop Dogg also shared the video, describing Hepler as ‘dummy of the week’.

It appears the teen has was able to see the funny the side of her accident, and has since updated her Instagram bio to include Snoop Dogg’s insult.