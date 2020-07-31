Horrifying moment British tourist leaps into sea off 100ft cliff in Ibiza and smashes into rocks

This is the moment a British tourist was badly hurt after leaping from a cliff into the sea on the holiday island of Ibiza.

Shocked onlookers recorded the moment the thrill seeker jumped into the water at a beauty spot called Cap Negret near the party resort of San Antonio.

A loud thud, thought to be the sound of the Brit hitting rocks under the water, could be overheard in the footage which was published by island newspaper Periodico de Ibiza.

The injured man, who was admitted to intensive care with injuries said to have included broken bones and a spinal problem, was initially thought to have leapt from a height of nearly 70 feet.

But reports today said the top of the cliffs was more than 100ft above the water.

One of the astonished Spaniards who filmed the scene could be overheard telling a pal: “They’re f##ing mad” as they watched the Brit overlooking the water beside a friend while he prepared to jump.

The injured man, who is 38 years old and in Ibiza’s Can Misses Hospital, has not been named. Hospital chiefs have yet to confirm overnight reports he has now been moved from intensive care to a traumatology unit.

The alarm was raised around 3pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters led the rescue, although local police, Civil Guard and paramedics were also mobilised by a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre.

Cap Negret is well-known in Ibiza as one of the best places in Ibiza to see the sun go down.

In August 2018 a British holidaymaker died in Ibiza after leaping off a cliff and hitting rocks in a freak accident while celebrating his 24th birthday.

Paul Gardner, from North Shields, dived into the sea at a cove near San Antonio called Cala Gracio.

He was said at the time to have hit rocks as he leapt from a height of around 20 feet in a misjudged attempt to reach deep water.

Local police, Civil Guard and an ambulance were sent to the scene but the Brit had gone into cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him failed.

Paul had only flown out to Ibiza from Newcastle Airport with pals two days before the tragedy. They stayed at the four-star Hotel Orosol in San Antonio.

On Wednesday it also emerged a 26-year-old Brit had been seriously hurt after plunging from a third-floor apartment in the Majorcan capital Palma.

It was confirmed on Thursday he lived at the property with his girlfriend.

He landed in an internal patio and cheated death after his fall was cushioned by a plant. Police have launched a routine investigation.