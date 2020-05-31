Horrifying moment Black Lives Matter protester is shot dead

A Black Lives Matter protester has been shot dead exterior a bar in Omaha, Nebraska following an evening of on Saturday evening.

Footage circulating on social media reveals James Scurlock, 22, – who is black – being gunned down by a person – who is white – exterior the Hive Bar.

In the video, a person in a grey shirt seems to be talking with the sufferer, who is in a darkish shirt and denims.

The particular person recording the video is heard yelling that he has a gun and says ‘it is not value it’.

Seconds later two loud gunshots are heard and the videographer shortly geese for canopy. Scurlock was shot twice within the neck.

The incident came about exterior The Hive Bar on Saturday earlier than 11pm. The murder occurred after protests ended in response to the mayor

Police stated they responded to the scene at roughly 11.01pm after officers reported listening to photographs fired close to 12th and Harney Street.

‘Upon officers’ arrival to the scene of 1207 Harney Street [the location of The Hive], they discovered a male affected by a gunshot wound,’ Omaha Police Department stated in an announcement. ‘The male was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center the place he succumbed to his damage.’

‘The Omaha Police Department is not at the moment on the lookout for any suspects,’ OPD added. ‘Investigators are within the means of reviewing all collected proof, video, witness interviews and conferring with the Douglas County Attorney’s workplace.’

Police initially stated Saturday evening that the suspect was at massive however quickly after tjhey tweeted that the shooter was in custody.

On Sunday afternoon Police Chief Todd Schmaderer stated the shooter was nonetheless detained however that any reserving or ‘charging determination on that entrance will come from the county lawyer’s workplace’.

Schmaderer added: ‘And he tells me that will probably be accompanied by a press convention.’

OPD stated no cops have been concerned within the capturing.

Witnesses declare the shooter ‘taunted’ protesters and went out to the sidewalk yelling ‘n****r lover’. From the video, it is unclear what occurred earlier than the photographs have been fired however witnesses declare Scurlock – who was together with his brother – jumped on the shooter’s again to cease him from utilizing his weapon.

The alleged shooter had earlier posted on Facebook: ‘Just once you assume what else might 2020 throw at me?

‘Then you must pull 48 hours of army model firewatch.’

Protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis close to 72nd and Dodge in Omaha on Friday

A person yells at Omaha police throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday

‘James was passionate for Justice, however at present his battle ended as he was shot and killed downtown Omaha whereas protesting for a similar Justice he deserves,’ a GoFundMe web page states

Loved ones of Scurlock have posted a GoFundMe web page.

‘James was passionate for Justice, however at present his battle ended as he was shot and killed downtown Omaha whereas protesting for a similar Justice he deserves,’ the web page creator writes.

‘May you Rest In Peace James.’

The Omaha World-Herald stated Scurlock’s household was not prepared to speak however would discuss quickly.

On Sunday afternoon, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert stated that protest have been peaceable however following the demonstrations teams began destroying companies. Police stated nearly all of folks arrested on Saturday have been white.

According to witnesses, Scurlock was killed exterior a enterprise that had been broken earlier within the evening.

Omaha introduced a a curfew Sunday from 8pm for 72 hours. The National Guard will probably be working with the OPD.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with data or video of the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit (402) 444-5656. Information can be reported anonymously by way of Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips cell app.