Horrifying baby camera video shows the moment a huge Ikea bookcase toppled over on to twins

The horrifying moment a huge Ikea bookcase toppled over on to two-year-old twins in California was captured on a baby camera and shared by their mother.

Nicola Oka, who lives in Morgan Hill with her husband and kids – Dominic and his twin sister Clara – said her children may have died in the accident.

The video shows Dominic and Clara playing at the foot of the bookcase, which has two drawers at the bottom of the case, one on top of the other.

The bottom drawer is open, and Clara has climbed inside, with her brother walking over to her across the room.

Once there, that he also climbs in, even though initially Clara climbs out, so Dominic is the only one standing in the drawer.

Pictured: Parents Nicole and Dan Oka have emerged in the baby monitor footage lifting the bookcase off the floor after it toppled forward onto their two-year-old twins Dominic and Clara

Clara decides enter again, standing on the edge of the drawer. With the weight of both toddlers on the bottom drawer, the bookcase becomes unbalanced, tips forward, and comes crashing down on the children.

Clara and Dominic, now under the bookcase, start to cry and scream before their mother and father – Nicole and Dan – come running into the room, lifting the bookcase off them.

Each picks up certainly one of the toddlers and comforts them, who fortunately didn’t have any injuries.

The couple had bought the bookcase for Dominic and Clara’s room in 2017, plus they were conscious of the potential hazard of toppling furniture, so they purchased a special bracket to attach it to the wall to ensure their children’s safety.

However, this bracket became detached when the children climbed in, and was unable to stop the bookcase falling over.

‘I remember being so afraid of this happening,’ Nicole told USA Today. ‘It felt like a very real thing that could happen to me. My babies could have died. I did every thing right. I did so everything I ought to have.’

In a statement, Ikea spokeswoman Hanna Bengtsander said that the company was aware of the incident, and grateful that the kids were not harmed.

‘We are currently reviewing the video involving the BRIMNES bookcase and need more time to get a better comprehension of the details,’ she said. ‘We cannot provide any additional comment at this time.’

Accidents involving tipping furniture have killed at least 459 children in the United States over the last 20 years, with Ikea dressers causing at least five deaths since 2014.

Pictured: The BRIMNES bookcase involved with the accident. The twins were playing in the bottom drawer which caused the bookcase to top forward on top of them

As a result, the Swedish furniture giant recalled 17.3 million dressers in 2016 after admitting that they didn’t meet the necessary safety standards, according to The Metro.

The bookcase involved in this incident is element of a line that includes three dressers that have been recalled in 2016 by Ikea.

Nancy Cowles, the executive director of the product safety nonprofit Kids in Danger, said that she actually is aware of other incidents of tipping furniture that had been anchored, adding that the latest video added to her concerns about the safety of Ikea’s products.

‘It shows that anchoring is not the fail-safe it has been sold as,’ she said, according to USA Today. ‘If the dresser is unstable, that’s not of necessity going to be enough.’

Pictured: Twins Dominic and Clara were playing in the bottom drawer of the bookcase, causing it to become unbalanced. The anchor on the wall didn’t stop the bookcase crashing forward

Nicole and Dan had put their twin kids to bed at around 7:15 p.m. on June 3, but after they left the room the video shows Clara walking up to the bookcase and climbing in to the drawer, before her brother joined her – ultimately leading to the bookcase crashing down on top of these.

Nicole said that she heard the thud from upstairs, saw what had happened on the baby monitor, and came sprinting down the stairs several-at-a-time.

After pulling the bookcase off them with her husband, she checked them for bruises, finding these were unharmed.

Their mother believes these were able to avoid injury because the bookcase shelves fell out, and the children were trapped within the frame of the bookcase without the part of it hitting them.

After putting them back to bed, Nicole said she quickly became angry at what had happened, and contacted a Philadelphia attorney who represents parents of children who’ve been killed in accidents involving tipping Ikea dressers.

However, Nicole said she does not plan to sue the company as neither child was harmed, but said she hopes that the video make other parents more aware of the danger, and to not merely anchor their furniture, but to test the anchor’s strength.