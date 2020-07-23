Horrified Tesco customer tucks into £3.75 chicken tray bake only find dead MOUSE buried in the sauce

A Tesco buyer stated she was left ‘throwing up for 12 hours’ after she apparently found a dead mouse in her prepared meal.

Cath McCall Smith, from Durham, stated she was unhealthy after obviously discovering a dead rodent in a ₤ 3.75 chicken tray bake from Tesco.

The 57- year-old stated she at first believed she had actually struck a piece of bone, however was rather left horrified when looked down and identified the mouse.

Cath McCall Smith, from Durham, stated she was left ‘throwing up for 12 hours’ after apparently discovering the body of a dead mouse (above) in her tray bake

The 57- year-old was stunned to obviously find the body of a rodent in her Italian Inspired Chicken meal

Revolting images reveal the vermin lying face up in the residues of her Italian Inspired Chicken meal.

Ms McCall Smith stated: ‘I believed I had actually struck a little bone.

‘ I moved the chicken around and was horrified when I saw it.

‘I’ve been ill for 12 hours. I’m still a bit unhealthy.’

Tesco stated a complete examination is being performed into the event.

Ms McCall Smith published the images on the merchant’s Facebook page with the caption: ‘Please do not purchase any prepared meals from Tesco’s.

‘What I discovered in my own has actually had me throwing up for 12 hours.’

Explaining what they revealed, she specified it was: ‘A mouse in my prepared meal.’

Ms McCall Smith stated that she initially believed she had actually struck a piece of bone however was ‘horrified’ when she apparently saw the dead mouse

Ms McCall Smith (above) shared the revolting images to Tesco’s Facebook page, asking other users to ‘not purchase any prepared meals from Tesco’ in her post

Despite the gory images, social networks users broke jokes about the circumstance.

One user stated: ‘Well it does state ‘Italian Inspired’ and the Romans thought about dormouse to be a special.’

Another individual stated ‘bad Ratatouille’, referencing the Disney movie about a rat who finds out to prepare.

On Wednesday, Tesco stated they were still examining the event.

A spokesperson for Tesco stated: ‘We take all customer problems really seriously and are performing a complete examination into what occurred here.’