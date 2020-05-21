Horny Bulldog Humps Groomer As She Tries to Cut His Nails



Pedicures really feel excellent, yet they evidently really feel ACTUALLY excellent to this bulldog … that could not stand up to getting on top of his dog groomer as she attempted to trim his nails.

This doggone amusing video clip originates from Shampoochie Pet Grooming in Granbury, Texas … where the pooch was generated for some upkeep.

Things were going efficiently initially for the girl groomer, Kali Lander, yet as she made her method to the bulldog’s back legs … he obtained MEANS as well thrilled and also gotten on her back.

After placing the inadequate woman, that’s happily advocating aid, the store’s proprietor made her method over to aid and also compel the strong dog down off.

Lander claims the rascally bulldog is usually a bit of a hard client, yet this moment was various … and also the craziest point ever before.