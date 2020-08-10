Horner says Verstappen had to “buy into” hard tyre gamble

Verstappen was the only driver to use the hard in Q2 at Silverstone and thus commit to using it in the first stint, and it paid off when the Dutchman scored a victory over the two Mercedes drivers in a dominant style that even his own team hadn’t anticipated.

Horner said Verstappen and the team had to balance the pros and cons of doing something different, and in the end they decided to go for it.

“Obviously he had to buy into it,” he said. “So we run the simulations, we come up the risk and the reward. And we felt that if we just do the same as Mercedes following last week’s performance, we’d end up with the same result.

“So at least by running the hard the theory was that there was a safety car later in the race, we’d have potentially a grip advantage at the back end of the race, but as it turned out, we actually had a pace advantage through the race.

“There’s more risk, because if there’s a safety car at certain times then you could end up in a spot of bother with it, but there’s no crystal ball. It worked well, and it was a gamble worth taking and it paid off today.

“But we just simply had the pace which gave us that that length of stint and pace advantage over the Mercedes.”

Horner admitted that Verstappen’s pace on the hard tyre was unexpected.

“Our best bet to take on the…