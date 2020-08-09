Horner praises Verstappen’s “amazing performance”

Verstappen was the only leading runner to begin on the tough tire, and he transformed that into a surprise race win with a fantastic charging efficiency that saw him run a long very first stint.

He was eventually able to pit and come out simply behind Valtteri Bottas, who he then passed. He got the lead for the last time later on in the race when Lewis Hamilton made his 2nd stop after a long middle stint.

“It was an amazing performance today,” Horner informed Sky Sports F1 “I suggest, the speed in the race was beyond what we anticipated. We began on that sort of reverse technique, and Max was simply relaxing to the start of the race.

“And the speed in the vehicle, it was so simple today. And even after Mercedes pitted and went on to a brand-new tough, we had the ability to retreat, and at that point, you believe this is truly video game on now.”

Asked about Verstappen’s idea early in the race that he wished to press and not drive like a granny, Horner stated: “His grandmother need to drive quite rapidly! We simply had them covered today. And I believe there’s a lot for us to comprehend from this race.

“The vehicle worked exceptionally well, with Alex too, and the speed was right there. And then we changed our technique, since we were going to go hard, however we changed it to the medium in the center to eliminate that …