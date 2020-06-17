Horizon Forbidden West aiming for a 2021 launch on PS5

Horizon Forbidden West — the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn — won’t arrive on the PlayStation 5 until 2021, game director Mathijs de Jonge confirmed in a new video that offered more info on the upcoming title. According to de Jonge, Guerrilla Games is “aiming to release the game next year in 2021,” meaning that it won’t be out if the PS5 launches this christmas.

While there’s no new footage of Horizon Forbidden West in the video, de Jonge did offer additional information about what you may anticipate when the sequel arrives next year. According to de Jonge, the entire world of Forbidden West is even more step-by-step than the previous game and in addition offers a larger map.

“Virtually” no loading screens

And thanks to the PS5’s super-fast SSD, de Jonge promises that there’ll be “virtually” no loading screens, with travel, booting up the overall game, and restarting levels thought to take place incredibly quickly.

de Jonge also explained that the slightly ridiculous-sounding title identifies a “mysterious new frontier” that spans the western half of the post-apocalyptic US. Horizon Forbidden West will even feature “dozens of new machines” to scan, study, and fight, alongside new tribes of humans to encounter — some of whom have also identified how to tame machines, as players could actually do in the last game.