HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive for Xbox One Officially Licensed by Microsoft

HORI brings the best in build-quality, customization options, and authentic racing simulation with the Racing Wheel Overdrive. HORI’s Tokyo design team has brought all the features and quality of a full-size racing wheel at an aggressive price. Massive 270 degree turn-ratio – Completely programmable & adjustable – Xbox One compatible. The Racing Wheel Overdrive clamps securely to your table or racing wheel stand with sturdy clamps and steel parts. The full size pedals are built to last. Change from 270 degree to 180 degree turn ratio on the fly and fine tune other settings such as dead zone, pedal sensitivity and more. Get in the race with the all new RWO: Racing Wheel Overdrive for Xbox One. Officially licensed by Microsoft.

Full-size racing wheel and pedals optimized for authentic racing simulation

270 degree turn radius with adjustable output options

Mount security with sturdy clamp system

The product is not compatible with Xbox 360 and Windows PC