HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Daemon X Machina Edition) Ergonomic Controller for Handheld Mode – Officially Licensed By Nintendo – Nintendo Switch



Price: $49.05

(as of Jul 23,2020 00:44:05 UTC – Details)



A revolutionary way to play your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include programmable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, assignable buttons, and more. Perfect for high-pace action titles such as Daemon X Machina and many other Nintendo Switch titles. Enhance your gaming experience with the Split Pad Pro! Officially Licensed by Nintendo. (Not a wireless controller – only for handheld mode. Does not include Motion Controls, HD Rumble, NFC, or IR camera. NOTE: If having trouble with the Switch recognizing Split Pad Pro, please ensure that all Joy-Cons are off and not connected via Bluetooth.)

Larger grip, buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and D-Pad

Programmable rear buttons, Turbo, assignable buttons, and more

Daemon X Machina branding & accents

Officially Licensed by Nintendo