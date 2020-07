Price: $9.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 18:43:12 UTC – Details)



Officially Licensed by Nintendo. Store & organize up to 24 Nintendo Game Cards with this compact and convenient Game Card Case 24. Easily pop games in and out. Includes memory card holder for memory card storage.

Store & organize up to 24 Nintendo Switch Game Cards

Compact & Portable

Easy to pop game cards in and out

Includes memory card holder