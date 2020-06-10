Horace Cooper decries ‘problem-solving class’, says their ‘livelihood is based on the existence of victims’

“If people got a good education, if people had great jobs, if people controlled their own lives, a whole large number of people couldn’t get that new auto, they couldn’t go off to Aspen for their ski trip,” Cooper added. “There is a robust sentiment amongst the so-called problem-solving class to maintain issues as they’re.

“We’ve spent $22 trillion and all we’ve done is enriched the problem-solving class and we’ve not done the basic kinds of things that would be good for Americans black, white or brown.”

The problem of race has dominated the headlines in the wake of George Floyd’s demise and subsequent nationwide protests, demonstrations and violence.

Cooper accused the “problem-solvers” of not encouraging African-Americans to excel, insteadvpushing marijuana laws as an answer to poor individuals’s issues.

“How about tutoring? How about encouraging math? I mean, it is ironic to me that Washington, D.C., with one of the poorest populations that happens to be black, was leading, rushing to legalize marijuana,” Cooper stated. “Marijuana, regardless of what you concentrate on it, is not the reply to the issues that poor individuals face. Why aren’t we encouraging individuals to attempt, obtain, make enhancements?

“There was a time, from the 1920s as much as the 1950s, when black Americans have been really extra literate, extra more likely to graduate from highschool, extra more likely to have secure households than the inhabitants as a complete.

“We pretend like what we see today is the way that it’s always been,” Cooper went on. “It’s just the way that it’s been since the problem solvers have been in charge.”

Cooper additionally criticized former President Barack Obama for his message to African- Americans whereas president.

“We had a president, a black man, a man who came from circumstances of struggle, rose up and got to be president. He is an example of what’s possible in America,” Cooper stated. “And instead of telling people that he said, ‘America, it’s a place where you don’t have a chance.’ He said, ‘You can try all you want, but it’s not going to work out for you.’ And that has taken hope away.”