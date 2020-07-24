HopoFit Smart Watch for Men Women,Fitness Tracker Smartwatch for Android iOS Phones,1.3" Touch Screen IP68 Waterproof Sport Watch with Heart Rate,Sleep Monitor (Black)



🏃Why Choose HopoFit Smartwatch?



Our smart watch compatible smartphone system: Android 4.0 and above, IOS 8.0 and above. For example, Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and other mobile phones.

🏃Any Style You Want



HopoFit exclusive watch faces with 1.3″ TFT LCD Full touch round high-definition display,5 fashionable clock display panels. just swipe up and down to easily switch the style you want.

🏃Function:



🍀Healthy Tracker: Heart Rate/ Sleep monitor / Calorie / Step / Distance counter / Pedometer



🍀Smart Reminder: Call / SMS / E-mail / Facebook/ Twitter / Skype etc reminder



🍀Personal assistance: Clock alarm / Stopwatch / Sedentary reminder / Remote control photographing / Brightness Adjustment/ Bright Screen Duration Adjustment/ Countdown/ Anti-lost/ Heart rate warning



🍀Sport modes: Outdoor Run/ Outdoor Walk/ Indoor Run/ Indoor Walk/ Hiking/ Stair Stepper/ Outdoor Cycle/ Stationary Bike/ Elliptical/ Rowing Machine

🏃Specification:



🍀Model: Q86



🍀App: H Band



🍀Sync: Bluetooth 4.0



🍀Screen: 1.3″ TFT LCD



🍀Control method: Full Touch with side button



🍀Weight: 2.05oz(58.2g)



🍀Battery Capacity: 200mAh



🍀Waterproof: IP68



🍀Material: Metal silicone strap



🍀Color: Black Green



🍀Charging time: 2 hours



🍀Battery lifetime: Standby for more than 15 days (The most power-efficient use)

🏃Package List:



🚵1x Smart Watch



🚵1x Charging Cable



🚵1x User Manual

